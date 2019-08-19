HELENA - New information has been released on the scuba diving accident that resulted in the death of Jesse Hubbell, this past June. Hubbell was filming a promotional video for U.S Senate candidate John Mues on Canyon Ferry Lake before he drowned.
According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office the examination of the diving equipment and boat has been completed. The results show that there were no deficiencies found with the boat, although they do think his death could have been caused from equipment issues and diver inexperience.
the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office is still waiting on more evidence to be examined before they can officially close the case.
Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said "The investigation is still not complete as we are waiting on the air samples taken from both divers tanks. "