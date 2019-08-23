HELENA- Attorney General Tim Fox announced that eight principles have been adopted to fight illegal robocalls nationwide.
The press release from Attorney General Tim Fox says phone companies will work to prevent illegal robocalls by:
- Implementing call-blocking technology at the network level at no cost to customers;
- Making available to customers additional, free, easy-to-use call blocking and labeling tools;
- Implementing technology to authenticate that callers are coming from a valid source; and
- Monitoring their networks for robocall traffic.
Phone companies will assist attorneys’ general anti-robocall enforcement by:
- Knowing who their customers are, so bad actors can be identified and investigated;
- Investigating and taking action against suspicious callers – including notifying law enforcement and state attorneys general;
- Working with law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to trace the origins of illegal robocalls; and
- Requiring telephone companies with which they contract to cooperate in traceback identification.
Phone companies will continue to work with the coalition of attorneys general to keep on top of robocallers and stay ahead of scammer techniques.