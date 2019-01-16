Education for Students Borrowing Money to Pay for College

We all either have or know someone who has student loan debt and is concerned about how they are going to pay it off. Montana legislators are taking up a bill that could require Universities to educate students about how to take out loans responsibly.
The Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee will begin discussing this bill. It would require students to attend a student loan education workshop if they are borrowing money for the first time to pay for college.
Keith Regier, a Republican legislator from Kalispell, wrote this act. He says he hopes it would empower students applying for a loan for the first time to understand the consequences of going into debt. The financial literacy class he’s proposing would include detailed information on monthly payments and interest, to rate of employment, average starting salary and strategies for avoiding defaulting.
The bill would require Universities that include federal student loans to be prepared to offer loan education to the students.