East Valley Middle School taking avid approach on mental health

EAST HELENA – East Valley Middle School is one of the many schools in the Helena area taking an avid approach when it comes to educating students about mental health.
One of the many programs the middle school is taking part in is the Signs of Suicide Prevention Program, which the school has been implementing for a little over three years. The program helps educate students on the signs and symptoms of suicide behavior. Principal Dan Rispens says they are trying to take away the stigma of asking for help, because they’ve had some issues with youth suicide in the past in the East Helena community.
“We are just trying to do what we can to support kids and help them understand what they’re going through and give them avenues to seek help or support.” said Principal Rispens.
East Valley also has Tiger Time, which is another program the school implements, allowing students to work in small groups to discuss social and emotional issues with adults. Covering things from bullying and harassment, to digital citizenship, which teaches students how to handle social media.
The middle school also partnered with Kindness Makes Miracles, which helps students learn about the deadly effects of bullying and the healing power of kindness. A part of this program is to write on posters and respond to the question of what kindness means to them.
Principal Rispens says it was fun to watch how the students responded. He said students swarmed the tables to sign to posters. Some students say it was good for them to learn about bullying, because sometimes it can be hard to identify.
“It’s kind of hard to see kids getting bullied because a lot of times you don’t know or maybe they are just joking around. So, it’s kind of hard to tell, but I think it’s good because it just brings awareness to bullying even if we don’t see it,” said Ella Picket, the Student Body President.
“You don’t know what people could be going through and you don’t know what kind of things they need in their life. So, it is really important that you treat them kindly and you don’t be rude or obnoxious to anyone around you,” said Jaydee Huschka, an 8th grader at East Valley.
The posters are displayed throughout the school, reminding students to remember what kindness means to them.