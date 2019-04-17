East Helena High looking for a mascot logo

EAST HELENA - Dick Anderson Construction broke ground on the high school on March 18th. But there is a lot more that goes into building a new high school than actually building it.
One of the ways for the building to become part of the community, is for the community to feel involved in the process of building the school. Opinions from the students, facility and the public helped the school board decide on navy blue and gray for the school colors, as well as the Vigilantes for the mascot. The next step is picking a mascot logo, which will affect students for many years to come. The new logo will be a staple in the community and current students are in the process of helping decide what it should be.
“We actually went out and asked kids to give us some rough ideas of what their concept of the Vigilantes might look like. We took their general ideas and then sent if off to professionals and had the professionals take a look at it and come up with what you see out there right now,” said Ron Whitmoyer, the Superintendent for East Helena Public Schools.
The 105,000 square foot high school is projected to open in August of 2020, with the first graduating class coming in 2023. The school is on track to meet its 29.5-million-dollar budget, which will include everything to construction of the building to jerseys for the sports teams. May 13th is the next school board meeting, where the official logo is expected to be announced. Whitmoyer says it's important to come to a decision on a logo, so they can move forward with a lot more planning like creating t-shirts and sweatshirts that people can start wearing.
Below are the five mascots the school board is choosing from.