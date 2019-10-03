East Helena celebrates homecoming

EAST HELENA – This weekend East Helena High School will celebrate its first homecoming in over 100 years of the school district. There are some great student activities that have been going on throughout the week.
Students have participated in spirt week and have nominated four boys and four girls for the homecoming court.
East Helena High School is still under construction, so students have been attending classes at East Valley Middle School until their school is built. Principal Dan Rispens says despite having a smaller student body this year, the community has been nothing short of amazing.
"We've had a ton of support,” says Rispens, Principal for East Valley Middle School and East Helena High School. “The booster club is going strong and people are just really excited. It's not common to see big crowds of people at freshman games but since that's all we have people are coming out and supporting it and it's really exciting to see."
We spoke with the entire homecoming court and they couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this new tradition.
They are also thankful for the faculty and staff who are letting all of this happen despite still being at the middle school. Brayden Salveson, the Vice President of the Student Council, says he is excited to be the first class to participle in everything.
"Just to be that grade that sets the tradition and starts everything is cool,” says Salveson.
The rest of the week will consist of a shopping cart parade, where students will travel to Radley and Prickly Pear Elementary to help them celebrate. Students will then have the opportunity to go to the construction site and tour their new school and wrap up the day with a pep assembly.
Saturday will start off with a volleyball game at 10 a.m. followed by a football game at 12 p.m. and a soccer game at 3 p.m. and ending the night with the homecoming dance.
The high school is set to open in August of 2020, so by this time next year, students at East Helena High School will be able to celebrate homecoming in the comfort of their new school.