Drive-Thru Flu Clinic at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

FORT HARRISON – The Montana VA will hold their 9th annual drive-thru flu clinic and health festival for Veterans on October 1st, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Parking lot A at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
Flu shots are free for enrolled Veterans. The County Health Department will also be available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to provide flu vaccines for family members. Health insurance will be accepted, or cash options are available.
Health and wellness information will be available as part of the Fall Health Fest. Veterans and their family will be able to ask Montana VA health care professionals techniques on feeling better so they can enjoy the things they love for years to come.
“They have given us great feedback, that it's a lot more convenient,” says Katie Temple, a registered nurse.“They don't have to find a parking spot; they don't have to walk into the clinic and wait a few minutes for a nurse to give it. They can actually just get their flu shot and get some great health information and be on their way.”
Temple says between employee’s, family members and Veterans, they gave out 842 flu shots last year and are hoping to beat that this year as they have every year. She says they have many veterans who mark their calendar for the annual event.
For Veterans wanting a flu shot, but aren't able to attend the drive-thru clinic, they are asked to please contact their local VA clinic to inquire about dates and times that flu shots will be available. The Billings VA location will also be doing a walk-in clinic for Veterans.