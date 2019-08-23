HELENA- Montana Veterans Affairs announced Dr. JP Maganito as the new chief of staff on July 21.
Dr. Maganito joined the Montana VA Health Care System in Fort Harrison in 2012 where he served as the Women’s Health Medical Director. He has been involved in many projects in his time with the VA that have improved the women’s health committee and increased access to care for Montana’s veterans.
The press release from the Veterans Association says Dr. Maganito had an internship and residency at Botsford Hospital in Farmington Hills, Michigan in 2009 and has become and maintained his board certification with the American Osteopathic Board of Obstetrics and Gynecologists.
He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, and earned his Master’s in Public Health while earning his doctorates from Des Moines University College of Health Sciences- Division of Health Management.
Dr. Maganito left VA in 2015 in pursuit of a more focused training for Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery with plans to come back and serve the VA with his new skills.
Dr. Maganito has been a lead Medical Director and the Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana for the last few years and was responsible for providing executive medical leadership as a spokesperson on medical affairs, management, policy, and procedure.
Dr. Maganito is being honored for his involvement in Montana’s communities and he looks forward to returning to work with the VA and to apply his experience he has learned clinically, surgically and administratively.