HELENA- A GoFundMe has been set up for a Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant who had to decide to remove his leg after doctors found a tumor.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, Sergeant Alex Betz made the decision on Friday, Jan. 24, adding the surgery went well.
Alex received treatment for the tumor before making the decision to remove his leg, and MHP says the plan now is for him to travel to Denver or Salt Lake City to be fitted with a prosthetic leg and begin physical therapy after the wound heals.
MHP also says throughout the entire ordeal, Alex has stayed more worried about his children and family than himself.
Montana Highway Patrol is working on opening a bank account for donations, but for now, the GoFundMe with more information can be found here.