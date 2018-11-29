One dog in Helena is being treated for his physical and emotional wounds after someone spray painted the word "free" on the pup. This isn't the first time this type of animal cruelty has happened in The Capital City.
About six months ago, someone held down Scout, the Hankins Family’s lovable lab. They then spray painted the dog red white and blue. That makes two times in the last few months that Helena pets have been treated this way.
Scout is doing fine now, but for several months after the incident, his owners say he just wasn't himself, acting ashamed and confused. He also developed a few physical wounds. Chemicals from the paint burned through his coat, leaving lasting scars. While every dog is different, the Hankins family says they can only imagine the dog left on the side of the road is going through the same, terrible situation.
"For dogs, so much of their identity is to do with smell and trust and they're just very physical critters. And I think all of those things probably were compromised in scout's situation and in this dog's situation,” said Emily Hankins, Scout’s Owner.
We weren't able to reach this new dog's owners. However, according to a Facebook post, the people who found the pup decided to make the best of the "free" dog's situation. They've named him Freedom, but instead of wandering the streets, it seems he now has a forever home.
No culprit behind these animal attacks have been caught, but if they ever are, the criminals will be in for a pretty hefty punishment. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says the offense is a misdemeanor that could land you up to six months in jail as well as a $1,000 fine.