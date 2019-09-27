HELENA- There is a risk for potential flooding in the North Hills burn scar area in Helena valley.
Residents are warned by flood specialists to keep an eye on changing weather conditions starting today, September 27 because of potential flooding with the incoming storm.
Wildfires in the area have impacted vegetation and the charred ground is unable to absorb water. The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation warns of fast-moving floodwaters carrying mud, rocks and trees.
From the press release sent by the Montana DNRC says:
Worby McNamee, a DNRC Floodplain Specialist, said it’s important that residents living near the North Hills burn scar to have a flood evacuation plan and consider the following steps:
- Keep extra drinking water on hand. Flooding can compromise local water systems.
- Always obey road closure signs and barricades. Never drive around barricades and remember, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.
- Report any flooding to local authorities immediately.
“We encourage our residents to pay attention to the changing weather and be aware of what is happening outside this weekend and moving forward through the winter and spring,” said Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen. “Being prepared is one of the best things you can do for yourself and your family.”
The DNRC shared some tips that residents can use for emergency and flood preparedness that you can read here.