Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 14 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH HIGHER TOTALS IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT EARLY-SEASON SNOW EVENT. NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR THE WINTER-LIKE WEATHER! * CONFIDENCE...MODERATE CONFIDENCE IN ACCUMULATIONS, WINDS, ASSOCIATED IMPACTS, AND TIMING OF ONSET AND END OF THIS WINTER STORM EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&