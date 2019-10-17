HELENA- The Montana Business Assistance Connection (MBAC) is inviting new and starting businesses, people with business ideas and seasoned entrepreneurs to the 2019 Accelerated Startups: Demo Night.
According to the release from MBAC, their Accelerated Startups incubator program was created to help new and young businesses thrive, and the Demo Night will give participants the opportunity to introduce their business to the community and potential investors.
The Accelerated Startups: Demo Night will be at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Entry Hall on October 17 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and it is free and open to the public.
Hors d'oeuvres and a no-host bar will be available as well according to their Facebook event page.
Demo Night attendees will have access to startup resources from funding sources, website development, HR services, accounting and more according to their release.
