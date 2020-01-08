HELENA- Vandals have once again hit the Davis Gulch lime kilns south of Helena.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest shared photos of the vandalism, saying “Remember - public lands are meant to be shared by all, and behavior such as this ruins the experience for others who want to be outdoors and enjoy what nature has to offer.”
In 2018, an effort was made to clean up the historic structure, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest saying it was successful in removing a large majority past vandalism.
If you have any information regarding the vandalism, you are asked to contact the Helena Forest Service at 406-449-5201.
Anyone who sees something that does not seem right while visiting the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is encouraged to report what they see to the local ranger station.