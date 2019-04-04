The Montana Legislature's current budget proposal would cut more than 100 jobs. The Department of Public Health and Human Services says the cuts will hurt services like Medicaid and TANF.
The jobs in question were part of cuts made to the Department of Public Health and Human Services in 2017, when a special session was called to address the budget shortfall and to reduce spending.
The director of DPHHS says those cuts were supposed to be temporary. She says making them permanent will be devastating to some of their programs.
“This will take away from our staff's ability to deliver these services to individuals with disabilities, children and families we serve through child protection and those who receive services by division that determines eligibility for Medicaid, SNAP and TANF,” said Sheila Hogan, Director of DPHHS.
Eliminating these positions could save millions in the state budget.
The conversation to permanently cut these positions will continue on the Senate floor on Thursday morning. Less than a month remains in the state legislature's 66th session.