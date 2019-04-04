Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SNOWMELT IN... LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... * UNTIL 230 PM MDT THURSDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINUE TO REPORT THAT SNOWMELT RUNOFF IS CAUSING SOME MINOR FLOODING. CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED, BUT THERE REMAINS SOME AREAS OF CONCERN AS WATER MOVES THROUGH DRAINAGES AND LOW LYING AREAS. ADDITIONALLY, WARMER AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS WILL ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL SNOWMELT ON THE FOOTHILLS, WHICH COULD INCREASE FLOOD POTENTIAL IN THOSE AREAS. * SOME RURAL ROADS ARE DAMAGED DUE TO WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, ESPECIALLY WHERE CROSSING COULEES AND DRAINAGES. * STRUCTURES OR BASEMENTS IN LOW LYING AREAS MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING. STANDING WATER REMAINS IN MANY FIELDS AND LOW LYING AREAS. * ALWAYS REMEMBER TO OBSERVE POSTED TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ROAD DETOURS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DO NOT DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. &&