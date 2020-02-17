HELENA - Five current and former Carroll College softball players are taking the school to court, over what they claim are Title IX violations.
Court documents state female student athletes don't have the dedicated space or tools needed for practice compared to their male counterparts. For example, the softball team depends on the city's field for practice sessions, which often gets overbooked from other programs using the facility, according to the documents.
The college’s baseball team on the other hand has its very own facilities.
Additionally, the lawsuit also mentions a lack of scholarship opportunities for women, as well as cuts to the team's sports equipment and travel budgets.
Under Title IX, any educational programs or activities depending on federal funds can't discriminate on the basis of sex.
Attorney Dylan McFarland, who’s representing the athletes filing the suit, emailed a statement on their behalf to KFBB:
“As stated in our Complaint, this lawsuit is an effort to effectuate necessary and overdue change at Carroll College. Our clients have exhausted all other avenues in their attempts to compel Carroll College to improve upon and correct the inequities that currently exist and have long existed in the athletic department. Due to Carroll College’s failure to initiate any plan to remedy its non-compliance with Title IX, or even acknowledge the pervasive inequities that exist throughout the athletic department, my clients are now forced to file this lawsuit on behalf of all female student athletes who have come before them, are currently enrolled, and those who will follow them in the years to come.“
KFBB has reached out to Carroll College several times throughout the day via phone calls and emails but they have not responded as of Monday.
This isn't the first time the college has faced a lawsuit revolving around Title IX. Back in June of 2019, Former Golf Coach Bennett MacIntyre filed a federal lawsuit against the school, saying he was wrongfully terminated after trying to report discrimination against female athletes.
MacIntyre first brought his concerns to the college's human resource office in 2016 while serving as associate athletic director, according to court documents.
He had been with the Saints athletic program from 2006 to 2018 when his contract ended. Most of his time was spent as the head golf coach, where court documents say he first saw the lack of equal opportunities between men and women in the way of scholarships, participation opportunities and treatment of athletes.
McFarland is also the attorney for MacIntyre, and he said that this case is still moving forward.
KFBB asked for comment on this case from the college, and hasn’t yet to hear back on this one as well.