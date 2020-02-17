Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS TO IMPACT INTERSTATE 15 FROM SIEBEN TO CASCADE... AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL IMPACT INTERSTATE 15 FROM SIEBEN TO CASCADE. THESE SHOWERS HAVE THE CAPABILITY OF REDUCING VISIBILITY DOWN TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS AND MAY CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING INTERSTATE 15 FROM GREAT FALLS TO HELENA AND PREPARE FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING CONDITIONS.