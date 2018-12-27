Consequences of Driving with Icy Windows

Scraping ice off car windows might not be your favorite hobby, but it’s something we all must do to stay safe. Taking a few extra minutes to scrape off the ice or snow can help you stay safe and keep money in your pocket.
Montana state law says you can’t have anything blocking your windows or your view of the road while you’re driving. This might sound like a no-brainer, but officers do write tickets when they see violations. Lieutenant Jayson Zander with the Helena Police Department says taking a few minutes to scrape off those windows can keep you from seeing flashing police lights in your rearview mirror.
“Our officers will pull people over and they will be issuing that citation. And I am sure by the time that you get that citation the defrost will probably have your windows cleaned off. So, you can either do it before or after,” said Lieutenant Zander.
The law says you need to be able to see out of all your windows, not just your windshield. Lieutenant Zander says you always need to have a clear view of what’s coming at you from every direction.
There are a lot of products out there to help keep your windows ice and snow free, but Lieutenant Zander says all you need to get started is a good old hand scraper and brush.