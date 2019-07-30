Community rallies to support those fighting North Hills Fire

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR LIGHTNING AND A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE NUMEROUS LIGHTNING STRIKES ACROSS THE DISTRICT. * IMPACTS...LIGHTNING STRIKES COULD CREATE NEW FIRES. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FROM ANY STORMS COULD ALLOW FIRES TO GROW QUICKLY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN ANY NEW FIRE STARTS IN AREAS THAT HAVE DRIED OUT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&