Community rallies to support those fighting North Hills Fire

HELENA - As the North Hills Fire in Helena grows to more than 4,600 acres, the Helena community has been nothing short of generous when it comes to showing their support for the firefighters fighting the blaze.
In less than 24 hours, the Helena community provided enough water and Gatorade for the brave firefighters to fuel them while they fight the flames, that they now have plenty and it will last them for some time.
On Sunday morning, Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management announced they were accepting water and Gatorade donations, and by Sunday afternoon, the county was thanking the community for their support. If you still wish to donate, Safeway is still collecting monetary donations. You can donate thinks like, high energy snacks, jerky, coffee, granola bars, water and Gatorade.
“The community is very giving. We are just proud to be in a community that is so involved when situations like this happen,” said Sheri Newman the Grocery Manager at Safeway.
If you would like to make a money donation, it can mailed to the Helena Safeway, C/O Eric Dowell, 611 N. Montana, Helena, MT 59601.
Firefighters would also like to thank Mountain Ranch House and Los Cazadores in East Helena for providing free lunch for them for the past couple of days.