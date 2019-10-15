Coffee with a Cop in Helena

HELENA – Tuesday, October 15th is coffee with a cop day in Helena, and the day is dedicated to encourage communication and positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the public.
The event will be taking place at the McDonald’s off of Prospect Ave in Helena, where members from the Helena Police Department will have the opportunity to meet with members of the public.
The day began as part of national community policing week back in 2016, and now continues each year furthering the efforts nationwide to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement, according to coffeewithacop.com. The events are now held in all 50 states. The key to the events continued growth and success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.
Coffee with a cop is on a mission to improve trust and build relationships one cup of coffee at a time.