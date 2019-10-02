HELENA- The city of Helena looking for information for implantation of an NG9-1-1 compatible call system after being awarded funding from the State of Montana’s 9-1-1 Grant Program.
In May of 2019, the City of Helena was granted $470,000 for use on their Motorola Call Works System, which, according to the city’s Request for Information, is what they currently use for their Public Safety Answering Point.
NG911 works digitally or via IP connection as opposed to the analog systems that were originally built. 911.gov says with the implementation of Next Generation 911, the success and reliability of 9-1-1 will be greatly improved by allowing for management of cal overloads, natural disasters, and transferring 911 calls to proper locations based on location tracking.
The city of Helena is requesting information on the implementation of the NG9-1-1 system and is asking that all interested vendors submit a written response after reading the Request for Information (RFI).
The city’s website says the RFI is being sought strictly for the purpose of gaining knowledge of contemporary call-taking services and supplies available with an estimate of their corresponding costs. This RFI should not be construed as intent, commitment, or promise to acquire services, supplies, or solutions offered. No contract will result from any response to this RFI.
The RFI says the objectives of the request are to obtain a modern-day solution to transition from existing telecommunication technologies to a state-of-the-art NG9-1-1 compatible call-taking system; provide emergency services to residents, students and visitors of Helena; and to process all the calls the Public Safety Answering Point takes each year.
More information on the NG9-1-1 system and vendors interested in submitting a response to the City of Helena can go to this link here.