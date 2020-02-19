HELENA- The City of Helena is still searching for an interim City Manager.
This, after Ana Cortez's contract was terminated due to various complaints earlier this year.
In a press release, the city says they are trying to be thoughtful and transparent in the search.
“We are thankful to have excellent City staff that works hard every day to continue the progress the City has made,” said Mayor Wilmot Collins in the release. “I am confident we will find an interim candidate to help shepherd the many projects in the works.”
They're looking for someone who has a background in public administration, political science or business management.
The interim position would help guide City departments while they look for a permanent manager.
The interim position, of course, would eventually come to an end as the city hopes to find a permanent city manager within six to nine months.
For more information and the full job description, you can go to the City of Helena’s website here.
Interested candidates can submit their resume to cityHR@HelenaMT.gov.