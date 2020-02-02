City Commission holds meeting to consider termination of Helena City Manger's contract

HELENA – The Helena City Commission will meet on Monday, February 3rd to discuss a mutual agreement to terminate the employment of City Manager Cortez.
The proposed agreement includes a lump sum payment of over $160,000 to Ms. Cortez which accounts for nine months of her salary and benefits.
Cortez was hired and started as City Manager in January of 2019. Since then she has been on paid administrative leave twice. Once back in June of 2019 and the second in January of 2020. The agreement says for Cortez to submit a letter confirming her resignation as City Manager on February 5th with an effective date taking place the next day. It also says any potential claims against the city pertaining to her employment as City Manager would be waived by her signature.
The meeting will take place in the Commission Chambers of the City-County Building, 316 n. Park Avenue, at 3:30 Monday afternoon. If you would like to read more on the proposed agreement you can do so by clicking here.