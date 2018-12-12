The 29 foot Douglas Fir Christmas Tree sits in the rotunda of the Montana State Capitol. It wouldn't be there without the help of Wayne Sherrill Logging and the McDonald Family Ranch. But just how do you get this massive tree inside a building? The simple answer... Very carefully.
It weighs nearly one thousand pounds and took about 12 employees to move it up the grand staircase. Once inside there are people on the second floor with a rope to help lift and steady while the rest are below putting it into the correct spot. Getting the tree inside the Capitol may need the most people but decorating is no easy task either.
"Once we actually start hanging the ornaments on the tree it takes about, by that time the crew is down to about six people and its probably about a good four hours of just hanging ornaments," said Stephen Baiamonte the General Services Administrator
Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to bring this ginormous tree in as it is mostly a quiet day inside the Capitol. From start to finish I'm told it takes about nine hours to get it inside and fully decorated for everyone to enjoy.
Here's some fun details for you. There is roughly 12 strands of lights and six totes of decorations, which is equivalent to decorating four to five household trees. Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney even took some time to help decorate the Douglas Fir and even went up in the lift to put lights and decor on the top.