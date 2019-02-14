Celebrate Valentine's Day with a cupcake and beer in Helena

The Snow Hop Brewery in Helena is having a cupcake and beer pairing. That's right, cupid may just send his arrow your way over a cupcake and beer on this Valentine's Day.
The brewery is partnering with the Vanilla Bean Bakery, and for 12 dollars you can get four beers and four cupcakes along with some specialty cakes from the Vanilla Bean. Becky Peppelman, Head Brewer at the Snow Hop, says this isn't the first time they have experimented with unique beer pairings.
“Earlier this year we did a beer and cheese pairing that did really well. And we did a beer and bacon pairing with Murry’s. So, we just decided to continue with the pairings, and with Valentine’s Day coming up we were like everybody loves a cupcake,” said Peppelman.
The brewery has only been open for 10 months, and they are hoping to turn the cupcake and beer pairing into a long time tradition. There will also be live music by Dan Henry for you to enjoy with your cupcake and beer.
The fun will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, so make sure to bring your arrow or if you're single come see if there is something more to be paired than just cupcakes and beer.