HELENA - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, has identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide case that took place in the Cave Gulch area near Canyon Ferry Lake.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim as 56 year old, Shane White from Helena.
Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton said the cause of death was from blunt force trauma. The sheriff's office first received a missing persons report of white this past Monday.
Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said: "A couple days later on the 18th detectives followed leads leading them out to the area of canyon ferry lake up the cave gulch road around one mile and located the said missing person."
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Helena Police Department and other resources throughout the state are currently working on the case.
The investigation is still on going, but if you have any information you can call detective Pat McDuffie at 406-457-8836 or James Ward at 406-457-8834.