Cathedral of St. Helena preps for big attendance before Ash Wednesday

The historic Cathedral of St. Helena is expecting about 2,000 people to come throughout the day. With roughly 40 days until Easter, the Cathedral will have a lot of foot traffic in the coming weeks.
Michael Vreeburg, Pastoral Assistant of Liturgy, says this is a time they enjoy preparing for. The purple drape and alter cloth are all set and ready to go for the Ash Wednesday masses. Michael says preparing for Ash Wednesday is similar to any other day, with the expectation of changing out the candles, preparing the ashes and scheduling a few more people to help with the services.
First mass will begin at 7 a.m. with two others following at 12 and 5 p.m. If you would like to find out more information about the Cathedral of St. Helena or other mass times you can do by clicking here.