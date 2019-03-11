Carroll College approves historic plan to add new graduate programs

The Carroll College Board of Trustees approved recommendations for the most thorough, data-driven plan in the school's history. The plan would eliminate five majors and ten minors, allowing them to add a new school of professional and graduate studies.
The five majors the college will get rid of will be Classical Studies, Ethics and Value Studies, Engineering Science, Environmental Outreach and Interpretation, and Environmental Policy and Management. There will be three majors being restructured into existing programs, Public Relations, Environmental Science, and Secondary Education. The minors also being eliminated will be Anthropology, Arts Management and Administration, Classical Studies, Economics, European Studies, Latin America Studies, Music Public Relations, Social Media, and TV Production.
The plan wants to explore and develop new academic programs at the graduate and post-bachelor degree levels to allow the college to grow and diversify its enrollment. The students currently enrolled in the programs being sunsetted will have the opportunity to complete their degree with the help of a special advisor. Carroll College President John Cech says this plan is something the college needed to do to help the school keep advancing.
“This is something any organization, whether it’s a business or college or university should be doing on a regular basis. It’s a part of our continuous quality of improvement,” said Cech.
One of the programs under consideration will include a Master of Physician Assistant Studies. According to Cech, expanding Carroll College's strong tradition in the health care field, of nursing and pre-medicine, will be able to give them the opportunity to expand their outreach across the Helena area.
Other programs under consideration from the new plan are Master of Social Work that leads to Professional Clinical Licensure, Master of Genetic Counseling, Post-Baccalaureate Accelerated Nursing Program, Post-Baccalaureate professional certificates, Enhanced Criminology Bachelor Degree and Certificate Program, Bachelor of Arts in Catholic Studies, and Graduate Level Nurse Practitioner Degree.
President Cech has set an enrollment target of 1,600 students by 2024, along with expanding to the college’s outreach and impact in Montana and the Pacific Northwest.