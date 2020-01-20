Carroll College announces new Accelerated Nursing Program

There are other accelerated nursing programs across the state, but this will be the first in Helena. Karmen Williams, the Chair of the Department of Nursing, says this will be a big opportunity for students in the Capital City but also for the entire health care field.
“We are going to meet the needs of not only Helena but Montana and across the nation by being able to graduate at least 20 more students a year,” says Williams.
The coursework for the program will include clinical experience, which is designed to make graduates well prepared and immediately employable for the fast-growing health care field, according to Carroll College.
Students will also be able to work in the new E. L. Wiegand Nursing Simulation Center, which is in the process of being renovated. The center features three new state-of-the-art simulation labs with seven high fidelity patient simulator manikins and an observation room. Williams says students will be able to learn in a realistic healthcare setting.
Carroll College is currently accepting applications into the accelerated nursing program, which will begin in May of this year. Applications are due March 20th, 2020. The planned completion date for the first cohort of twenty accelerated nursing graduates is August 2021.
If you are interested in applying or would like to find out more information about the new program you can click here.