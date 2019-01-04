Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ANDREA HOEGER AND HER SON, ALEXANDER ENGLERT, MISSING UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES. MOTHER AND SON WERE LAST SEEN AT THEIR HOME IN HELENA, MONTANA AT 1PM ON JANUARY 3RD, 2019. MOTHER IS A WHITE FEMALE, 33 YEARS OLD, 5 FOOT 4 INCHES TALL, 128 POUNDS. SON IS 3 YEARS OLD, 3 FEET TALL, 55 POUNDS. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT ANDREA HOEGER OR ALEXANDER ENGLERT, PLEASE CONTACT THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-442-3233, OR CALL 911.