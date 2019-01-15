Out with the old and in with the new. The once popular Capital Hill Mall in Helena will no longer be standing come next Month.
The Capital Transit shuttle is the only thing driving to and from the mall. The Capital Hill Mall in Helena will undergo demolition in February.
The mall was built in 1965, Dillard’s and J.C. Penny’s used to be popular department stores at the mall, but both closed a few years back. Lucky Lil’s Casino was the only remaining tenant occupying the massive building but closed its doors on Sunday.
The most visible work being done to the site is fencing around a large section of the parking lot, but the West Side parking lot remains open for the Capital Shuttle. The mall sits on nearly 13 arches and will be a big site to see come demo day.
Apartments or condos are in the discussion about what should take the mall’s spot, but there are no final plans on what the mall will turn into.