HELENA- After three years of testing, the restrictions on Canyon Ferry Reservoir boat launches have been lifted.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks says all boaters will have access to all boat ramps on the Canyon Ferry Reservoir this year.
Beginning in 2017, restrictions on boating access on the reservoir were put into place following the discovery of invasive mussel larvae in Tiber and a suspect detection in Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Boaters were required to launch at designated boat ramps and go through a decontamination station when exiting the water.
No detections of invasive quagga or zebra mussels were found after three years of testing in the reservoir.
According to FWP, regional guidelines allow for the delisting of a suspect waterbody and the removal of the mandatory exit inspections if three years of monitoring show no detections of invasive mussels.
Restrictions will remain in place on Tiber Reservoir for at least another two years.
Last year, 7,920 inspections were done at decontamination stations on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Although watercraft inspections will be significantly reduced on the reservoir, FWP will maintain an inspection station at the Silos boat ramp and a revolving crew that will operate at high-use boat ramps in the Missouri river system.
“With the recent discovery of adult mussels in a North and South Dakota, our mission to keep Montana’s waters free of mussels is more important than ever,” said FWP’s AIS Bureau Chief Thomas Woolf in a release. “Boat owners and anglers need to do their part to protect our waters from invasive species and make sure their watercraft and gear are clean, drained and dry.”
FWP says boat owners and anglers should follow the principles of clean, drain, dry to help protect our waters:
Clean all mud and debris from the watercraft, trailer, waders and fishing equipment.
Pull drain plugs and make sure all compartments, bilges and ballasts are drained.
Dry out watercraft, including dry wells, storage areas and compartments
For more information, you can visitCleanDrainDryMT.com or call 406-444-2440.