Candidate filing to begin

Governor- Republican:
Tim Fox (current AG)
State Senator Al Olszewski
Greg Gianforte (current U.S. House Rep.)
Governor- Democrat:
Former state Rep. Reilly Neill
House Minority Leader: Casey Schreiner
Lt. Gov Mike Cooney
Whitney Williams
House - Republican:
SOS Corey Stapleton
Matt Rosendale (former state auditor)
Lewis and Clark County Republican chairman Joe Dooling
Republican Timothy Alan Johnson of Corvallis
House - Democrat:
Kathleen Williams (former state House Rep., Bozeman)
Tom Winter (current state House Rep., Missoula)
Democrat Matt Rains of Simms
Senate- Republican:
Steve Daines (incumbent)
Senate- Democrat:
Wilmot Collins (current Helena mayor)
Cora Neumann of Bozeman
Michael Knoles of Bozeman
John Mues of Loma, a Navy veteran and engineer.
Secretary of State -Democrat:
Bryce Bennett
Secretary of State -Republican:
Scott Sales (current Senate President)
State Rep. Forrest Mandeville's (R-Columbus)
Christi Jacobsen
Bowen Greenwood
State Superintendent
Elsie Arntzen
Melissa Romano
Attorney General - Democrat
Raph Graybill
The Secretary of State's Office says they normally have about 30 people run, so we will have a full up to date list of the candidates running as soon as they drop in.
Another important date to keep in mind is October 6th. That is the beginning of late voter registration to be able to vote in the General Election which is November 3rd.