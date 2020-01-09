Candidate filing to begin
HELENA – With the start of a new decade, it’s also the start of election season. January 9th is the first day for candidates to file for public office in Montana. The filing period will continue until 5 p.m. March 9th. Below are some names of people who have expressed their interest in running.  

Governor- Republican:  

Tim Fox (current AG)  

State Senator Al Olszewski  

Greg Gianforte (current U.S. House Rep.)  

Governor- Democrat:  

Former state Rep. Reilly Neill   

House Minority Leader: Casey Schreiner  

Lt. Gov Mike Cooney  

Whitney Williams   

House - Republican:  

SOS Corey Stapleton  

Matt Rosendale (former state auditor)  

Lewis and Clark County Republican chairman Joe Dooling  

Republican Timothy Alan Johnson of Corvallis  

House - Democrat:  

Kathleen Williams (former state House Rep., Bozeman)  

Tom Winter (current state House Rep., Missoula)  

Democrat Matt Rains of Simms 

Senate- Republican:  

Steve Daines (incumbent)  

Senate- Democrat:  

Wilmot Collins (current Helena mayor)  

Cora Neumann of Bozeman   

Michael Knoles of Bozeman  

John Mues of Loma, a Navy veteran and engineer. 

Secretary of State -Democrat:  

Bryce Bennett  

Secretary of State -Republican:  

Scott Sales (current Senate President)  

State Rep. Forrest Mandeville's (R-Columbus)  

Christi Jacobsen  

Bowen Greenwood    

State Superintendent  

Elsie Arntzen  
Melissa Romano  

Attorney General - Democrat  

Raph Graybill 

The Secretary of State's Office says they normally have about 30 people run, so we will have a full up to date list of the candidates running as soon as they drop in.  

Another important date to keep in mind is October 6th. That is the beginning of late voter registration to be able to vote in the General Election which is November 3rd.  

