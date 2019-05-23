HELENA – Memorial Day weekend is often a time for people to kick off their summer with a variety of outdoor activities. If you’re a recreationalist, you’re in luck: You’ll find that most places across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF) are open for the summer season, according to a release from the HLCNF.
Not all campgrounds are accessible at the moment due to roadway conditions such as lingering snow and spring break-up, but the department says it anticipates most of them to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
You can find a list of all the campgrounds below, which includes their statuses as of May 23:
The department asks outdoor enthusiasts to follow the Forest’s food storage order for each area as they trek into Bear Country. The HLC has three orders that cover its entire 2.8 million acre landscape:
- Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) Food Storage Order, which covers the Lincoln and Rocky Mountain Ranger Districts.
- Crazy Mountains’ Food Storage Order, written to mirror the food storage order already in place on the Custer-Gallatin National Forest’s area of the Crazy Mountains. It only covers the HLC portion of the Crazy Mountains on the Belt Creek White Sulphur Springs Ranger District.
- Remaining HLC Areas’ Food Storage Order, which covers the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs (not including the Crazy Mountains), Helena, Judith-Musselshell, and Townsend Ranger Districts.
For more order details and tips on recreating in Bear Country, you can visit HLCNF’s official Be Bear Aware, Take Care website. For updates on the different campgrounds, you can check out HLCNF’s official Facebook page.