HELENA – Memorial Day weekend is often a time for people to kick off their summer with a variety of outdoor activities. If you’re a recreationalist, you’re in luck: You’ll find that most places across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest (HLCNF) are open for the summer season, according to a release from the HLCNF.

Not all campgrounds are accessible at the moment due to roadway conditions such as lingering snow and spring break-up, but the department says it anticipates most of them to open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

You can find a list of all the campgrounds below, which includes their statuses as of May 23:

The department asks outdoor enthusiasts to follow the Forest’s food storage order for each area as they trek into Bear Country. The HLC has three orders that cover its entire 2.8 million acre landscape:

For more order details and tips on recreating in Bear Country, you can visit HLCNF’s official Be Bear Aware, Take Care website. For updates on the different campgrounds, you can check out HLCNF’s official Facebook page.

