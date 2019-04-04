Budget propsal expected to cut 100 jobs

With only 30 days left in the legislature lawmakers have yet to pass a budget and the current budget proposal would cut more than 100 jobs. The good news is that these jobs are already vacant, but the bad news is that means 100 fewer openings in the future.
In 2017 a special session was called to address the budget shortfall and to reduce spending. The budget has been transmitted over to the Senate, where it will go through some more amending.
The jobs in question were part of cuts made to the Department of Public Health and Human Services in 2017 to balance the budget then. The director of that department says those cuts were supposed to be temporary. She says making them permanent will be devastating to some of their programs.
“This will take away from our staff's ability to deliver these services to individuals with disabilities, children and families we serve through child protection and those who receive services by division that determines eligibility for Medicaid, SNAP and TANF,” said Sheila Hogan, Director of DPHHS.
Eliminating these positions could save millions in the state budget. The conversation to permanently cut these positions will continue on the Senate floor on Thursday morning, where senators will try and come to an agreement in an attempt to balance the state's budget.
The clock is ticking, the last day of the 66th Session is just 28 days away.