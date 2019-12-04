Broadwater Elementary welcomes new staff member

HELNEA – There is a new four-legged staff member walking the halls of Broadwater Elementary.
Solo is a three-year-old Lab and will act as the school's facility dog. He is at the school for the needs of the building, meaning he will help children calm down in hard situations, cope with their emotions, or just hang out with them while their working.
Walking the halls is just one of the many thing's Solo does on a daily basis, but one of his most important jobs is meeting the needs of students.
"They're willing to calm down very quickly without us having to interact with them,” says Meghan Cohn, a First Grade Teacher at Broadwater and his handler. “So, it's a very positive way for them to calm and cope with their emotions.”
Solo’s home base is Ms. Cohn’s classroom where he is free to roam, but when he is needed any staff member is available to come and get him.
"They can give him a treat, take him on a walk and kind of get them to a place where they feel comfortable and safe again and give them some kind of sense of control."
In the short time Solo has been working, Ms. Cohn says she has seen a big change in the learning environment throughout her energic classroom.
"I have noticed a huge difference as far as just the calmness of the classroom and kids feeling comfortable."
Solo has been a part of the staff for a little over a month now and was eased into his new role before working full time. He is certified through the AKCK Good Citizen Program and has passed all the requirements through the school district. Ms. Cohn is hoping to continue this for years to come and wants to see other schools start it as well.