THREE FORKS - A sign designating the Mason Moore Memorial Highway will be unveiled on Thursday, May 16.
Deputy Moore was shot and killed on Highway 287 in May 2017 in pursuit of a suspect. The Montana Legislature voted to approve the memorial highway in the 2019 legislative session.
A ceremony to honor him and reveal the sign is slated for 11 AM on Thursday, May 16 on the Highway 287 roadside, about a mile south of the I-90 junction at Three Forks.
A community picnic will follow.
From Sheriff Wynn Meehan:
On May 16, 2019 at 1100 hours, we will be having the sign revealing and highway sign dedication ceremony at mile marker 109 on Highway 287. HD 70 Representative Julie Dooling, LTC Hildenstab of the MT Highway Patrol and Jodi Moore will be the speakers of the event. This being roadside, if you plan to attend please park off the main roadway surface so the traveling public can make it through. Also, I have been working with MDT and we hope to place some signage out to slow people down. The picnic will be at the David Delaittre Memorial Park starting at 1130, compliments of the Chef Rex and business donors/ sponsors of Broadwater County.