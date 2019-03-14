EAST HELENA- Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis confirmed with KFBB they are investigating a suspicious death. He says deputies were dispatched to a home on the 600 Block of East Lewis Street this morning around 9:15. After obtaining a search warrant, law enforcement entered the home and found a dead body. While they have yet to release the identity of the victim or the cause of death, Grimmis says the death did not appear vicious and there is no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. We will bring you more details as this story develops.
BREAKING NEWS: Law enforcement investigating suspicious death in East Helena
- Blake Simonson KFBB Reporter
