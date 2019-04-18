Bills to watch as sessions nears nears end

HELENA - 82 days of the Legislative Session have gone by and there have been a lot of bills heard but here are a few to keep an eye on as the session is nearing an end.
After passing in the Senate, House Bill 658, which will extend Medicaid for thousands of Montanans was sent back to the House after amendments were made in the Senate. It is now scheduled to be heard in the House on Thursday afternoon for its second reading.
House Bill 413 which prohibits vaping on school grounds, passed its third reading in the House after amendments were made in the Senate, and it will now head to Governor Bullocks desk.
A controversial bill that would establish the Montana Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act passed its second reading in the Senate with a 30-20 vote. House Bill 500 is now scheduled for a third reading on Thursday.
Rounding out the bills to watch, is House Bill 534 which increases the DUI penalties for the fifth offense. This bill also passed a second reading in the Senate and will have one more vote before heading to the Governors desk.