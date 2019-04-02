Senate Bill 40 would provide an online directory photograph system for the Office of Public Instruction and the Department of Justice to use when searching for missing children who are enrolled in the Montana Public School system in grades K-12.
Parents will have the opportunity to provide the repository system with a photo of their child in case the student is ever reported missing and the photo will only be used if they are identified as missing. The authorization will be similar to when children bring home picture forms, asking parents if they would like to buy copies.
“Most schools take pictures of students every year, and they’ll send out slips when they send out for pictures requesting the parents to opt in, if they want to or not,” said Senator Frank Smith, a Democrat from Poplar.
This is an opt in program, meaning if the parents don’t give authorization, the photo will not be put into the system. The OPI and DOJ will only be allowed to access the online photo directory. Smith, the bill sponsor, says this will help add a face to a lot of similar descriptions. This bill has passed the Senate and will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.
If passed, the money for this bill will come out of the state's special revenue fund.