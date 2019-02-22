Currently, it is legal in the state of Montana to discriminate against someone on the basis of their gender identity or sexual orientation. A bill in the Montana Legislator is proposing to change that.
House Bill 465 is proposing changes to the Montana Human Rights Act.
Bill sponsor Kim Abbott, Democratic Representative from Helena, writes that this bill will protect gender identity and sexual orientation, by adding and providing a definition under the laws prohibiting discrimination.
The Montana Human Rights Act currently lists the classes protected from discrimination as "race, creed, religion, color, sex, physical or mental disability, age or national origin."
This bill would also add gender identity or expression and sexual orientation to that list.
House Bill 465 defines gender identity or expression "as appearance, or behavior of an individual, regardless of their assigned sex at birth." Sexual orientation is defined as "an individual’s romantic or sexual attraction to people of the same or different gender."
This bill also adds to the 15 remaining sections of the Montana Human Rights Act.
The Montana ACLU supports this bill, writing that it would "finally put to rest any doubt that it is illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ Montanans."
If this bill passes, it would have an immediate effective date.