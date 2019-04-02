Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SNOWMELT IN... LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTHERN CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 945 PM MDT TUESDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CONTINUE TO REPORT THAT SNOWMELT RUNOFF IS CAUSING LOCALIZED FLOODING. CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED, BUT THERE REMAINS SOME AREAS OF CONCERN AS WATER MOVES THROUGH DRAINAGES AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME RURAL ROADS ARE DAMAGED DUE TO WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, ESPECIALLY WHERE CROSSING COULEES AND DRAINAGES. * STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING. STANDING WATER REMAINS IN MANY FIELDS AND LOW LYING AREAS. * ALWAYS REMEMBER TO OBSERVE POSTED TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ROAD DETOURS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&