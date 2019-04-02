A bill proposes creating an online photo directory for authorities to use in case a child goes missing.
Senate Bill 40 would provide an online directory photograph system for the Office of Public Instruction and the Department of Justice to use when searching for missing children who are enrolled in a Montana public school.
Parents could provide the repository system with a photo of their child in case the student is ever reported missing.
This would be an opt in program, meaning if the parents don’t give authorization, the photo will not be put into the system.
“Most schools take pictures of students every year, and they’ll send out slips when they send out for pictures requesting the parents to opt in,” said state Sen. Frank Smith, a Democrat from Poplar.
Only school and state authorities would be allowed to access the online photo directory.
Smith, the bill sponsor, says this will help add a face to a lot of similar descriptions. This bill has passed the Senate and will be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday morning.
If passed, the money for this bill will come out of the state's special revenue fund.