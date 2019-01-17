Bill Proposes Change to Sex Crimes Statute of Limitations

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 4 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, JEFFERSON, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&