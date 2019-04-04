Bill granting public access land agreements moving quickly through legislature

Senate Bill 345 is moving quickly through the state legislature. This bill was transmitted over to the House after a nearly unanimous vote. An act that would establish public access land agreements passed on the Senate floor with a 49 to 1 vote.
The bill was introduced two weeks ago, and it is already scheduled to be heard in the House, Fish and Wildlife Committee on Thursday morning. This bill would allow a landowner to provide access to Public Land that is land locked by granting access through their privately-owned land. The agreement not only would allow the land owner to set guidelines on how or when their land is accessed but would also grant them an annual payment up to $15,000.
With the fast-moving bill, we will be sure to keep an eye on it as it continues to move through the process.