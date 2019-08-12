HELENA - A man who is suing Carroll College for wrongful termination will come back as golf coach while the suit is resolved.
Bennett MacIntyre filed a lawsuit against Carroll College, alleging the school wrongfully terminated his employment for reporting discrimination against female athletes this past June.
MacIntyre's attorney, Dylan McFarland told me that he will be the head golf coach for this upcoming season, as the two parties are currently still working out details.
McFarland couldn't comment any further.