Back to school traffic reminders

Sergeant Alex Betz with the Montana Highway Patrol says it is unexpectable to run through a regular stop sign and the same standards apply when it comes to a school bus stop sign and the laws are there for the safety of our kids.
MHP says school bus stop arm violations are one of the most frequent traffic complaints they receive. But the biggest thing to watch out for are the kids trying to get onto the bus.
“No matter how much we teach our kids to look both ways before crossing the street, when the school bus is coming their focused on the school bus, they're not necessarily focused on the traffic,” said Sergeant Betz.
MHP reminds drivers to slow down and to not speed up when you see the flashing amber lights, stop about 30 feet from the school bus when you see the stop arm, and to not proceed until the stop arm has been retracted.