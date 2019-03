Back the Blue BBQ

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SNOWMELT IN... LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... BROADWATER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... MEAGHER COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... MADISON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... BEAVERHEAD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... JEFFERSON COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAVE REPORTED THAT SNOWMELT IS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL MONTANA. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE IN AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS NEAR CULVERTS BLOCKED WITH SNOW AND/OR DEBRIS. * SOME ROADS HAVE WATER FLOWING OVER THEM, AND MANY FIELDS HAVE STANDING WATER. * WATER THAT HAS COVERED ROADWAYS COULD CAUSE VEHICLES TO GET STUCK DURING THE DAY ON UNPAVED ROADS, WHILE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AT NIGHT WILL CAUSE ICY AND SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. * ALWAYS REMEMBER TO OBEY POSTED TRAFFIC SIGNS INDICATING ROAD DETOURS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 5 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS EXPECTED, WITH GENERALLY 5 TO 10 INCHES FOR THE MOUNTAIN PASSES, AND 8 TO 14 INCHES FOR THE PEAKS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE MOUNTAIN PASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&