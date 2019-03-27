HELENA – The Safeway in Helena will be hosting a Back the Blue BBQ on Wednesday, March 27th to help support Trooper Wade Palmer and his family.
Assistant Store Manager Eric Dowell is the BBQ organizer and says this isn’t the first time the Safeway in Helena has hosted a fundraiser for law enforcement. He says now it's just the matter of making a few calls to put on an event and says the Helena community is amazing when they come together to support a cause. Eric's answer was pretty simple when asked why he likes to support our law enforcement officers.
“Because they’re amazing and need to know that with this kind of stuff somebody is there for them to help them out and help the families out.,” said Dowell Assistant Store Manager at the Safeway in Helena.
The BBQ will start at 12 p.m. at the Safeway off Montana Ave in Helena and end at 5 p.m. For five dollars you can get a hamburger or a hot dog, chips and soda. There will also be silent auction items donated by Deputy James Turpin of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
If you would like to contribute more than five dollars, you are welcome to donate as much as you would like, because all proceeds will go directly towards Trooper Palmer and his family.