Award winning brother

HELENA – The Last Chance Stampede gets some of the biggest names in Professional Rodeo every year, and one of those top cowboys is Helena’s own Ty Erickson. You don’t have to look very far to find Ty’s number one fan, his old brother Josh, who is also behind all of those gold buckles.
It takes a lot of time in the practice pen to achieve a world class status in the rodeo arena, and Josh has been in the practice pen with Ty since the beginning. Josh has a developmental disability and he was never able to participate in rodeo events but has been a big part in assisting Ty.
Josh is always helping out whenever he can. You can find him in the practice pen or rodeo arena, pushing the cattle through the chute, or giving a world champion a tip or two before or after their run. But the Erickson name has been a staple in the Helena community well before Ty’s first National Finals Performance five years ago.
“It’s not about the wins or the world championship or this honor. It’s about the individual that they are, and more than anything I respect that every single day both of my boys help everybody to become better. And to me that’s the greatest joy there is in life,” said Janet Erickson, Ty & Josh’s Mother.
If you’ve spent any time around the world of rodeo, you know family is important and that plays true with the Erickson family. Josh is glad that Ty will be back in the arena on Friday night for the rodeo, as he sure misses assisting him and cheering him on as he practices and prepares for his next rodeo.
Josh will be the chute boss at the Last Chance Stampede. On Friday the rodeo will be honoring Josh for all of his hard work, and he will also be the grand marshal of the rodeo parade on Saturday. You are encouraged to wear red to show your support for Josh.