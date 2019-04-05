Avoiding those inevitable sunburns as temperatures rise this Spring

Well spring has sprung, and we are all excited to see these warmer temperatures across the state. But some dermatologists say, the first sunburn is what usually brings a lot of people into their office.
People are starting to enjoy the nice weather after the cold and dark winter and aren't protecting their skin when they are going outside to enjoy the sunshine. Lura Brown, Physician Assistant at Helena Dermatology and Laser, says putting on sunscreen is the most important thing you can do to protect your skin, but when you are out looking for sunscreen this spring make sure to keep this mind.
“There are two different types of sunscreens. Those with chemical barriers and those with physical barriers. Some people are hesitant to use sunscreens with chemicals. They can get titanium dioxide or zinc oxide, which are physical barriers. And you can get sunscreens with just those two things in them,” said Brown.
Brown also said the best ways to protect your skin from the sun is put on sunscreen about 15-30 minutes before going outside and to make sure you are re-applying every two hours, especially if you are swimming. And if you are planning to be outside for an extended period of time to wear protective clothing, like pants, long sleeve shirts, and a hat with a brim, and to also avoid the peak hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brown said sunscreen does expire so make sure you check the expiration date on the bottom of the bottle before applying.