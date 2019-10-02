HELENA - As we are getting ready to head into the holiday season, the Helena Police Department are giving some tips on how to avoid being scammed.
Today H-P-D visited Sun Haven Assisted living to share these tips, all while enjoying a nice cup of coffee.
The elderly community is the highest demographic that is affected by scamming. According to the Helena Police Department with the holiday season approaching scam artist tend to increase their activity.
They do this by trying to access peoples bank account information, receive donations for non existing charities and even identity theft.
H-P-D says to never give out personal information over the phone and to always hang up the phone if you are worried about being scammed.
Detective Matthew Post said: "if its too good to be true its probably a scam."
H-P-D encourages you to give them a call if you have any questions or concerns regarding a potential scam.
On Tuesday October 17th at 7.am the Helena Police Department will be holding coffee with a cop at McDonalds on prospect Avenue.