HELENA- Signs have been posted warning of a toxic blue-green algae that has been found at White Sandy Beach on the west side of Hauser Lake north east of Helena.
Officials at the health department are recommending that people and pets stay out of water if you see blue-green algae blooms. These blooms contain toxins that can have adverse effects on your health and cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and even liver and kidney damage.
The algae floats on top of the water and looks like pea soup, grass clippings, or green latex paint.
If you see something that looks like it could be a harmful algae bloom you can report it on their website here.