According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, a trailer that had been impounded for a case by LCCSO was stolen Wednesday from the facility where it was being stored.
Patrol Captain Kevin Wright told KFBB an Evidence Tech was checking the facility when they spotted four people (two men and two women) driving out of the area with the impounded trailer. The Tech followed the vehicle and reported the theft.
The four suspects drove into a surrounding neighborhood and left the trailer. A short time later, two of the suspects were arrested. They are identified as Trent Morley and Lisa Creswell. They have been charged with three felonies: Burglary, Tampering with Evidence, and Theft.
As LCCSO continues to investigate the case, they say there are still two suspects on the loose.
In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office and the County are looking into bolstering security in the area of the facility to keep this type of incident from happening again.